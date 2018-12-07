Sreesanth’s appeal against the lifetime ban finds its way to the Supreme Court

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, who also happens to be a Bigg Boss 12 contestant, can heave a sigh of relief. No, we aren’t referring to his Bigg Boss 12 journey, but rather an issue that had his entire cricketing career on a toss. According to a report by ANI, “Supreme Court today deferred till January third week next year the appeal filed by former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, against his lifetime ban.”

The entire world is well aware of the fact that BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) had imposed a lifetime ban on Sreesanth because of his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL (Indian Premier League). However, if we go by the latest development, the Supreme Court will hear the appeal filed by Sreesanth that challenges the lifetime ban imposed on the former cricketer.

Sreesanth’s Lawyer, Salman Khurshid, who appeared for Sreesanth admitted that Sreesanth is already 35-year-old and is losing his playing years. “Life is too harsh. He is already 35. He cannot even play local club cricket because of this ban. He has offers from clubs in the UK but the offer will disappear if he is not allowed to play,” mentioned Khurshid.

Well, on one side Sreesanth is engrossed in the Bigg Boss house, he had no idea about his appeal that has been accepted. We hope someone passes on this message to him to cheer up his televised journey.