Sreesanth's wife writes a letter to BCCI, hopes the board grants him to re-live his life

Former India player Sreesanth was trolled online by Raj Kundra, the ex-owner of Rajasthan Royals, a team from the Indian Premier League. Following Kundra’s comments on social media, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari, wrote an open letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), requesting support for the former player to get ‘justice.’

Sreesanth was banned for life by BCCI for his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal that hit the IPL in 2013. Sreesanth was acquitted of all charges by a court in Delhi in 2015, citing lack of evidence as the reason. However, the life ban imposed by BCCI on him still remains. Raj Kundra on the other hand confessed to betting on his team and was handed a life ban.

Sreesanth was bowling to Adam Gilchrist in the match which led to him being accused. In the letter to BCCI, Bhuvneshwari mentioned that Sreesanth had not allowed any freebies to the batsman when he was bowling. Instead, she insisted that it was Gilchrist’s quality that he managed to score 13 runs in the over. She also added that her husband didn’t bowl any extras in that over.

Bhuvneshwari added that cricket is a game where age is a limiting factor, and that ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’