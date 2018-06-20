Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal found guilty of ball tampering

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is in the news nowadays for a wrong reason. The cricketer has been charged for ball tampering. It is said that he was seen applying saliva on the ball, but it contained the residue of something he had in his mouth. This happened during the second Test in St Lucia.

While Dinesh has pleaded not guilty, International Cricket Council has banned him from the final Test in Bridgetown which will start on Friday. Javagal Srinath, the match referee has stated that Dinesh’s defence was not convincing.

He further added, "After reviewing the footage of the incident, it is clear that Dinesh applied an artificial substance to the ball. During the hearing, he admitted to putting something in his mouth but couldn't remember what it was, which I found unconvincing as a defence, and the fact remains it was an artificial substance."

Dinesh has been given two suspension points and has been fined 100% of his match fee. The cricketer’s coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha were also charged with "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

To protest against the charges that were put on Dinesh, the players of the team took to the field two hours late on the third day. There was a long discussion that took place between Srinath and Sri Lanka's coaching staff.

