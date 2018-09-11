Sri Reddy drags Sachin Tendulkar on to the controversial pitch. Deets Inside!

Looks like Tollywood actress Sri Reddy loves controversies as she’s back on social media with another shocking revelation. After targeting Nani and Pawan Kalyan, Sri Reddy’s latest dig on Facebook might irk many, with regards to the name she has accused. In the post, Miss Reddy has made some bold statements about the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. The post being a cryptic one, however, did mention Sachin’s name.

Sri Reddy has hit out directly at the master cricketer and mentions his involvement with a Tollywood actress. Her post further read that when Sachin visited Hyderabad he was allegedly romantically involved with a girl where Chamunderswari played a pimp.

Rumour has it, the girl is actress Charmee Kaur, although Sri Reddy has not mentioned Charmee’s name. The wordplay with 'charmi'ng' has pulled the actress in the controversial pit along with Sachin. It will now be interesting to see what Sachin and Charmee have to say on the allegations. Well, only time will tell if this is true or a mere publicity stunt.

