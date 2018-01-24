Steve Smith has a ‘brainfade’ moment, again and Twitter doesn’t spare him

It is the season of sports. The Ashes have just ended and India is currently playing the third test match against South Africa. But the major event the world has its eyes glued to the ongoing Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Australian Skipper Steve Smith who is currently in tremendous form was among many celebrities who attended one of the matches. In a break from practice, the Down Under skipper was spotted with his girlfriend Dani Willis at Melbourne and even shared a couple of pictures from the event including one with tennis legend Roger Federer. Unfortunately, though, Smith goofed up. He tagged the wrong girl on Twitter in place of his girlfriend.

Great night out at the @AustralianOpen with @dani_willis we both absolutely love our tennis! Thanks @CraigTiley for having us. What a belter of a match!👍🎾🙏 pic.twitter.com/DGIjJOIHNF — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 22, 2018

Needless to say, the skipper became the butt for many jokes and sarcastic responses on social media with Twitterati trolling Smith, labeling the gaffe as a ‘brainfade’. Smith indeed tagged the wrong person who fortunately is inactive on the social media platform but it may just not have just a typo error. The Instagram handle of his girlfriend Dani Willis is identical to the Twitter handle of the wrongly tagged person and Smith may have lazily copy-pasted his Instagram post to Twitter. Whatever the mix-up may have been, fans are in for a meme-treat.

Kids forget their GF's Birthday

Adults forget their anniversary

Legends forget their GF

🙏🙏😂😂 https://t.co/PQneVq5F1r — Virendra Sehwag (@Virupaajii) January 23, 2018

Dude Steve Smith,



Seems You're Still Not Out Of That Brain Fade Moment We Gave You When Your Team Was Here. You've Tagged The Wrong Person.🙊



Delete It Before Your Fiancée @DaniWillis91 Sees It. 😂https://t.co/Cv3zBUeq0H — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 23, 2018

Your twitter form is a bit like your one-day form....Patchy? Wrong Ball/Wrong Bird? Same,same but different? Still a Champion 🏆 though! @DaniWillis91 may have to punish this bloke for this 😂 — Mathew Smith (@BCHFlippenning) January 22, 2018

The tag ‘brainfade’ goes back at a time during the second Test between India and Australia in Bengaluru in March 2017. The Aussie skipper while appealing for DRS against his dismissal looked for advice towards the dressing room. Indian skipper Virat Kohli confronted Smith over the action claiming it to be cheating and in his defense, Smith said that it was a ‘brainfade moment’ for him.

“From my point of view, I think they’re completely wrong. I obviously came out after the game and said I made a mistake and it was an error on my behalf, it was a brain fade,” Steve Smith said.

Smith was at the receiving end of an enormous amount of criticism over the action and the comment. This time too Twitterati is in no mood to let it pass. The jibes may just be too harsh for the skipper this time around.