Steve Smith opens up on his ‘dark days,’ hopes to play for Australia again

Former Australian cricket captain Steven Smith spoke up about the ‘dark days’ that he went through since the ball tampering incident in Cape Town. Admitting the incident was a massive failure of leadership, Smith also praised his successor - Tim Paine - for his performance. For the first time since his press conference after returning from South Africa, Steve spoke to the media at length and revealed that there were days he didn’t want to get out of bed.

"I’ve had tough days, I’ve had my ups and downs. But I’ve been really fortunate to have a close group of people around me to help me through those difficult times,” Smith was quoted. "There have been some dark days where I haven’t wanted to get out of bed and things like that,” he added. Smith had offered an unconditional apology following the discovery of his wrongdoings. His statement attracted the sympathy from a section of fans and experts who claimed that he was being overly punished for his offence.

Smith’s involvement in artificially altering the condition of the ball using sandpaper resulted in him receiving a 12-month ban. His suspension will be lifted at the end of March 2019. While Smith was not allowed to be a part of Australia’s international side, he did play T20 competitions across the Caribbean and Canada. He also practised at the nets against Australia’s top bowlers.