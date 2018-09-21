Sunil Gavaskar behaves like a boss, DK and Fakhar need to get it right

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is very touchy when it comes to wearing the national jersey. Legend has it that the batsman learned his lesson from his uncle Madhav Mantri when he was a kid. So when Sunny saw Dinesh Karthik and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman not wearing their attire the right way, he was far from happy.

As a child, Gavaskar had wanted to wear Mantri’s India pullovers and his uncle reportedly said, "You need to earn that pullover to wear it." Naturally, he was miffed when he noticed Zaman wearing his cap backward like a rapper when he came in for the 18th over while India was batting.

"Somebody, maybe the captain should tell him that it's the national cap. He should wear it properly. You can do this in PSL (Pakistan Super League) may be but this is the national team," Gavaskar commented on air during the match. Zaman had handed over his cap to the umpire the next time he bowled.

Dinesh Karthik too was not spared. Gavaskar noted that Karthik’s jersey had his initials on it and not his name. "Maybe that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. Maybe with the name, he can have his initials," Gavaskar said.

