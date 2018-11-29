Sunil Gavaskar on Mithali Raj T20 controversy: I feel sorry for her

Sunil Gavaskar broke his silence on the recent controversy surrounding senior Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. At the World T20 semifinal, Raj was dropped from the women’s team which eventually conceded the match to England. Gavaskar said that a player with the experience of Mithali should never have been dropped from an important match like that.

“I feel sorry for Mithali. She has a very good point. She has served Indian cricket for 20 years. She scored runs, she won player of the match in both matches,” said Gavaskar to India Today.

Mithali’s removal for that match raised questions as India lost to England by eight wickets. The cricketer had scored two consecutive half-centuries in the group stage of the tournament which was held at the West Indies. Despite her efforts, the team saw it fit to drop her from the squad.

When the controversy erupted, the management countered that it didn’t want to fiddle around with a winning combination (Mithali was injured for one match). Gavaskar however, was in no mood to accept that as a reason.

“She was injured for one game but fit for the next game. Just convert this situation into the men’s game. If you had a Virat Kohli who was injured for one game and then is fit for the knockout, will you leave him out?” he told India Today, adding that the team needed the “experience and expertise of Mithali Raj”.