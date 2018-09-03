Sunil Gavaskar: The little master is unrecognisable in this ad

He was the little master who roared his way on the pitch, and when his bat did the talking, Sunil Gavaskar was a force to reckon with. No wonder he was the first Test cricket player to score over 10,000 runs. However, the man was not just an exemplary player, but also quite gifted in the looks department. His boyish charm earned him quite some female fan following. And today, we are bringing back the blush for those fans.

Internet is a labyrinth riddled with the most amusing and surprising details. Once in, one is sure to come out with one gem or the other. And this time, we came across one of the oldest ads of Sunil Gavaskar, which he did for a soap brand called Sentry. And boy, does he look good? You bet he does.

This must be one of the earliest, if not the first product Sunil Gavaskar endorsed... in 1972. pic.twitter.com/Jv69cLKjYl — Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) September 1, 2018

What a man! The ad was shot in the year 1972 if the tweet is to be believed. Gavaskar made his international Test debut in the year 1971 against West Indies. Hence, this must have come soon after the same, cashing on the sunny success of the smashing debut player.

While you binge on this old gem, here's looking at some more of the golden ads featuring Sunil 'Sunny' Gavaskar. Take a dip into the nostalgia, will you?

Here's Sunil Gavaskar all suited up for Dinesh and boy, it does suit him to the tee.

Or reminiscing his finest innings as Amul gave a fantastic tribute to the man. While the first one came in the wake of his double ton against England in 1979, the second one was for his brilliant ton that came against West Indies in the year 1983.

And of course, this fight against backaches or any ache of any sort. The hit combo of Iodex and Sunil to the rescue.