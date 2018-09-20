Team India celebrates victory over Pakistan in style

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan went live on September 19 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams faced each other for the first time after the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. Victory was not a difficult ride for India as Pakistan was all-out for 162. India managed to win with the loss of two wickets.

India-Pakistan matches are always hotly contested and the stake get higher every time the rivals meet at the pitch. Any victory over Pakistan usually ends up with a lot of celebrations and this time it wasn’t any different. An Instagram story shared by Kedar Jadhav showed the team India celebrating their victory over their arch-rivals in a rather traditional style – cutting a cake. What caught our attention was not the white, creamy delicacy, but the humongous sword-like knife used to cut it, as the entire team huddled up to sample it.

Bhuvi-Bumrah recap India’s big win over Pakistan@BhuviOfficial and @Jaspritbumrah93, the two architects behind India’s impressive show analyse team’s massive win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the #AsiaCup2018 - by @28anand



Full video here - https://t.co/rIkRM0LSbT pic.twitter.com/MVWb2pZ4K9 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2018

Comprehensive - How was that for a performance. #TeamIndia clinch the 2nd ODI against Pakistan by 8 wickets 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AsiaCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3n2BqCKbuq — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2018

The Men in Blue had to face some serious heat while battling against Pakistan. After playing in England for three months, getting accustomed to the tremendous temperatures in Dubai was quite the task. The players constantly kept themselves hydrated with water and energy drinks, and cooled themselves with ice packs.