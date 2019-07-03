Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 3.08 pm July 03 2019, 3.08 pm

After India's win against Bangladesh on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went up to meet an extremely special fan. 87-year-old Charulata Patel, who enthusiastically celebrated every time our men scored boundaries and over boundaries, was overwhelmed when the players paid her a visit and even blessed them. Isn't that such a picture-worthy moment?

And now, she has found a fan in business tycoon Anand Mahindra! Mahindra, who wasn't watching the match, turned on the TV after he read about Patel, a wheelchair-bound lady whose energy was commendable! He even said he found her a 'match winner'. We can well see that she turned out to be team India's lucky charm. It was then one of Mahindra's followers urged him to sponsor her. Mahindra was quick to respond and said he was ready to take care of the old lady's travel costs for all the remaining India matches!

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!😊 https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Charulata, after the match, immediately took over the internet. With Virat sharing photos and videos with her, Twitter began lauding her too! "I told Virat Kohli, Aise hee khelte raho, mera ashirwad Indian team ke saath hein," she told an ET Now reporter after the match. Now that she is actually going viral, it wouldn't be difficult for Mahindra to find her out, we believe!