Thala Mahendra Singh Dhoni promises fans he'll learn Tamil by next IPL

We all know that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of Indian cricket team, is currently the captain of Chennai Super Kings, one of the teams in Indian Premier League. Recently, Dhoni attended Tamil Nadu Premier League match played between Madurai Panthers and Kovai Kings at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. There he has promised his fans down South that by next IPL he will learn to speak Tamil.

While talking to the former India spinner-turned-commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan before the toss, MS Dhoni opened up about his Tamil speaking skills. The cricketer earlier answered Laxman in Tamil and when the latter used some difficult Tamil words, Dhoni said, "Throughout the IPL, I try learning a lot of Tamil but as the IPL gets over, I have to start from scratch. I don’t think my Tamil has improved a lot apart from a few basics that I have learnt over the years. I will make sure that by the next edition of IPL, I'll learn a bit more Tamil.”

We are sure all the fans of the cricketer down South would be quite excited to see their favourite sports person speaking Tamil. Well, let’s hope that after hearing Dhoni’s Tamil all his fans shout out loud ‘Mikavum nanraka irukkiratu’ (very nice).