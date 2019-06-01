Shashi Sunny June 01 2019, 12.59 pm June 01 2019, 12.59 pm

Cricketers’ hair raising tales

Cricket, it seems is taking its toll on our young players who are finding they are losing their hair in the prime of their youth. Blame it on the stress the game puts them through, but right from our newest politician and cricketer Gautam Gambhir and the Nawab of Najafgarh Virender Sehwag to the present young lot like Amit Mehra, Stuart Binny, Hanuma Vihari all are troubled by the loss of their crowning glory.

Encouraged by the example of their seniors and word of mouth, Amit Mishra, Stuart Binny, Harshal Patel and the latest Hanuma Vihari have all sought professional help from Delhi’s well-known hair transplant surgeon Dr Arihant Surana who says that the best way to treat this problem is to go in for treatment at the first sign of balding. Hanuma Vihara, got 3000 strands grafted just last week from the hair transplant surgeon who says all the four players have had hair transplant done to rectify the problem of thinning and now sport a full head of hair. The good doctor says that besides cricketers he has been addressing hair issues for many of Delhi famous people including TV’s media personalities, socialites, industrialists and people with the country’s most famous surnames.

The number of cricketers who have suffered hair loss is an impressive list. Shane Warne has publicly lamented his hair loss and went in for a hair transplant to woo Liz Hurley. Other players who too are part of the hair-raising tale are Saurav Ganguly, Jacques Kallis, Graham Gooch, Martin Crowe, Doug Bollinger among others. Closer home, Gautam has candidly admitted in the past that the worst thing about playing cricket for a living is hair loss!

We couldn’t be happier that it’s now all in the past for these illustrious gentlemen.

Shikhar Dhawan, Raghuvendra, Samar J Jodha dress in white for Raseel Gujral Ansal’s monochrome party

Dashing cricketer Shikar Dhawan, the low-profile designer Raghavendra Rathore, Samar S Jodha, Jameel Saidi were some of those who joined in the celebrations by one of Delhi’s most stylish couples Raseel and Navin Ansal. An architect and art driven designer, known for her interior aesthetics, Raseel Gujral Ansal, daughter of eminent artist Satish Gujral, hosted an exciting soiree for a new Casa Paradox (her store) pop up at One Style Mile. This is to also be Raseel Gujral Ansal’s artsy address for the coming summer months.

Raseel, who is more often than not on the city’s best dressed and most stylish lists, had a special reason to celebrate - she was recently conferred with a doctorate in architecture from Ansal University. And she celebrated this success with the party and the launch of a stylish monochrome collection of artefacts and the launch of a new resort wear collection. Much of the glamorous crowd, who are friends with Raseel and her handsome husband Navin, showed up to raise a toast for her newly acquired degree.

Raseel who loves vivid, pop colours says of her new collection, “These monochromes are a glamorous expression of style. Sometimes, an artist needs to clear the canvas and view the world through a monochrome lens allowing purity of form to express itself.” In keeping with the theme, Raseel looked beautiful in a chic ivory saree with understated tone on tone detailing while Navin was the perfect foil in a dark suit.

The pop up is set within an art gallery that is perched between Sabyasachi's flagship store within the Olive compound and has a heritage stone arcade as its facade. Built nearly 150 years ago, this was a typical Delhi haveli home and now is a hot spot for the city’s elite shoppers.

Aisha Saraf Kothari's European finds

When you visit Europe, how easy is it for you to find boutiques in Rome, Florence or Paris that are outside of the main shopping districts? Millennial Aisha Saraf Kothari, daughter of Ashish Saraf and Shailaja, familiar faces from the business community has the perfect answer. She recently turned entrepreneur with Aispi, an online curator for affordable European fashion brands and has already got itself clients like Mira Rajput Kapoor, businesswoman Devita Saraf among others. “The best surprise we got was when we got an Instagram DM from Mira Rajput Kapoor. Initially, I didn’t believe it and after I saw the blue tick that confirmed that it was actually her, we were elated. She found us on Instagram and ordered a statement glitter jacket from London designer duo Point Blank Dot Dash."

Another happy accident was when during a curated pop up with some of their boutique designers in Mumbai, Saraf had stepped away for coffee, suddenly there was a lot of buzz and noise. “I rushed back and saw Siddharth and Shankar Mahadevan enquiring about our concept. Impressed and intrigued by what they saw - they ended up ordering a Tenax jacket from one of our Belgian designers – Kavya,” says a beaming Saraf.

“Similarly, founder and CEO of VU technology, Devita Saraf just stopped, grabbed one of our silk gowns from Epok - a London based designer and bought it in a blink. I saw her wearing it two months later at an event and it was an overwhelming feeling. Today she is also an advisor and mentor to our concept and a believer!”

The young entrepreneur who is based in Belgium says, “Each time I travel to a new city I want to carry back a part of it. I want to wear something that will prompt people to ask me ‘Where is that from?’” The idea is to close the gap between the shopper and the talent of the person creating that unique garment or accessory. There are so many creative people who do not get recognized and do not manage to reach the kind of people who will appreciate them. Through Aispi, which researches twelve countries, I am trying to bring both together.”

A thought that would certainly be appreciated by the high-profile celebrity travellers.

Industrialist Gautam Thapar pays a surprise visit at Kajoli Khanna’s book launch

The book launch of the author Kajoli Khanna’s second book titled Destiny’s Flowers at Indian Habitat Center was a rare gathering of some elusive names from the city’s party circuit of the eighties. There was industrialist Gautam Thapar who shied away from photos, hotelier Jyotsna Suri, private equity investor Ajay Relan, writer Namita Gokhale, poet Urshila Chanana, all close friends of the author showing up to make her launch special. For most of the invitees, it was a happy bonding time with old friends from earlier days and most stayed back to enjoy an interesting and insightful discussion around the book. The three panellists Neelima Dalmia Adhar, Sanjoy K Roy and Ajay Relan debated many social issues concerning the underprivileged that are touched upon in the book.

Kajoli, 62, wife of Rajiv Khanna (grandson of the grand old man of Oberoi, Mohan Singh Oberoi) says, “For many years now I have been extensively working with underprivileged children and my observations have been distilled into the book.”

Even though it’s a work of fiction, Kajoli has included personal experiences such as an early brutal attack on her at her residence in the mountains. The novel moves from a yesteryear fort in a financial mess to a class clash in a Bengali household; from the soothing environs of Buddhist monasteries to the cacophony of the overpopulated slums. “My book contains dramatic events which would remind the readers of the devastating effects of negative emotions that harm those around us, but even more so ourselves. The motive of my book is to tell the readers about how it is much easier to love than to actually hate” is how Kajoli sums up her book.

At the cocktails and dinner that followed, conversation flowed around how Kajoli worked without inhibitions in the slum area, when in the eighties society women who dressed in chiffons, silks and pearls shied away from working in slums and remote areas. Kajoli said, “I have always dressed as I pleased, travelled alone to remote areas, and mingled with people from every social strata and yet on the other end of the spectrum worked with hi-fashion clothing, design interiors and objects d’art." It is this wide spectrum of experience that Kajoli brings to her book. Next, she will be playing host to Shimla’s elite as she launches her book in the picturesque hill-station.

Model guru Liza Varma brings fashion pundits Wendell Rodricks, Rina Dhaka to Gurugram Couture Week

It’s not just the summer temperatures that have Gurugram sizzling but also a couture week that will boast of A- list designers like Wendell Rodricks, Rina Dhaka, Narendra Kumar, Anjalee and Arjun, Joy Mitra and Pallavi Jaikishan. The fashionable crowd there is naturally excited about the glamorous event in their backyard. The show director for the Gurugram mega is Liza Varma, former Miss India, event manager and show director who has been grooming and training models and beauty pageant contestants over the last 25 years and has put many well-known names in the spotlight. Looking happy, excited and busier than ever because it’s not just the fashion week that has her preoccupied, she is now all set with her own academy that will talent scout, groom and showcase new talent for the fashion industry. Liza has managed to put together an impressive faculty that includes actor Sandhya Mridul, supermodel Lakmi Rana and Krishna Somani, Lushin Dubey, theatre personality Bubbles Sabharwal, lensmen Suvo Das and Rony Kaula among others.

Known for helping out freshers who want a foothold in the fashion industry, Liza says, “My girls have been doing me proud for years now. I was on the panel to decide to get Jacqueline Fernandes to India as a Shoot Talent Advisor in 2008. One of my girls Manushi Chillar won the Miss World title. For the last two years, Namrata Chandra Miss Stylista 2018 (1st runner up) and Shrishti Rathi winner Miss Femina Stylista are both groomed and trained by me, So I thought why not formalise all that I do with a proper structure and set up a formal place for all this training? Hence my academy.”

Many winners like Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, Shonali Nagrani, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Ankita Sheory and the latest Miss World Manushi Chillar credit Liza for contributing to their wins. A veteran in showbiz, Liza says, "For the last 3 years, I have been training aspirants from my house at Gurugram, which has a huge basement but eventually I thought it's best to start an academy along with my fellow achievers as my faculty. India needs a proper modelling and grooming academy. We will help our students to get work in the industry, through our huge network in the fashion and Bollywood industry.”

Gushing over Manushi Chillar, her favourite protégé, Liza says, “I was so confident about Manushi’s success that I always introduced her as the next Miss India! She kept me posted all through her journey from Ms Haryana 1st round onwards and even now she gives me huge respect and quite embarrassingly touches my feet each time she meets me!”