The many avatars of Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is now a regular face of new-age Indian Cricket team lead by skipper Virat Kohli. But he is not just an all-rounder on the field. Pandya has a serious fashion game going on off the field too. He is famous for his quirky hairstyles, can sing like a rockstar and surely knows how to get the pose.
While Delhi boy Shikhar Dhawan is known to show his mustaches off and skipper Kohli has his beard game going strong, Hardik nails the fashion guru spot. One look at his social media and it’s apparent that Hardik is working hard on his image off the field. His photo-shoots are glamorous and all 3 million of his Instagram followers are lapping them up. The all-rounder has been featured on the cover of quite a few magazines and has also been on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 – Most stylist Indian athletes. Therefore, this makes his high style quotient totally unquestionable.
Here are a few pictures which will definitely show you the off-the-pitch side of Hardik Pandya.
Any time is a good time to express yourself! More power to you all! 🤙🏾🤙🏾🤙🏾 @zaggleapp
Don't be afraid of change... it's leading you to a new beginning!
Going down memory lane, revisiting all the memorable moments from 2017!
Stay positive, work hard and keep looking forward. Find the star in you ✨
Sometime life is beautiful without colours ! I love black and white 😊#gshock #obey #jackandjones
Follow the light and shadows will follow you. Stay strong - stay bright & chase your dreams. 🤨
Playing for India 🇮🇳 is a special feeling in itself but with your cheers and support... it becomes more special! Thank you every one for coming out in numbers and supporting #TeamIndia in every corner of the 🌍.