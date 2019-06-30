Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 5.01 pm June 30 2019, 5.01 pm

Yuvraj Singh is a free man now. After declaring his retirement from all forms of cricket, Yuvraj is now on the hunt for a stable job. In his new collaboration with Hotstar's The Office, Yuvraj Singh looks for a job offer in Wilkins Chawla Paper Company. The Indianised version of the American TV show The Office starring Steve Carell now features Mukul Chaddha, Gopal Dutt and Gauahar Khan in important roles. To promote the new venture, the cast got Yuvraj Singh for a hilarious promo titled Yuvi retires, Chaddha hires.

In the promo, Yuvraj Singh comes to The Wilkins Chawla (originally Dunder Mifflin) office to get a job after his retirement. The boss Jagadeep Chaddha initially does not recognise him, but after he does, he tries to take advantage of the fact that he is interviewing a celebrity. In the name of signature testing, he gets Yuvi's autograph in every surface possible and also makes him throw paper balls in the dustbin. TP, the Indian version of Dwight Schrute is a kurta-clad gentleman who only speaks pure Hindi, asks Yuvraj the Hindi synonym for cricket. After getting a befitting reply, Yuvi is hired. But hell breaks loose when the cricketer realises that there is no salary in Wilkins Chawla. Yuvraj storms out declaring, "even cricket was better than this."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Office toh kaafi alag alag dekhe honge aapne, par aisa ajeeb office kabhi nahi dekha hoga. Vishwas nahi ho raha toh khud dekh lo! #TheOfficeIndia https://t.co/aJBfTWBnmQ — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 29, 2019

The Office is a show about a laid back boss who tries to inspire his employees with his antics and fails. The Steve Carell and John Krasinski starrer show was hugely popular in the US and went on for nine years. The Indianisation of The Office has been met with mixed reviews.