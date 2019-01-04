The Rishabh Pant vs Tim Paine row isn't over, rather it got musical now

He seized the Friday! Rishabh Pant, on the second day of India vs Australia fourth test in Sydney, bagged a major record as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a test century in Australia. Pant also scored a stellar 159, taking India to a scoreline of 622 runs for 7 wickets. And look who got his back! The Bharat Army, a group of cricket-crazy Indians who follow their team diligently, decided to write an epic song for Pant, and killed it!

"We've got Pant. Rishab Pant. I just don't think you'll understand. He'll hit you for a six. He'll babysit your kids. We've got Rishab Pant," the lyrics say. Unless you are living under the rocks, you'd know about the Pant vs Tim Paine row. Paine, who adopted various means to distract Indian players on the crease during the series, had mockingly asked Pant whether he could babysit Paine's babies so that he and his wife could go out. The next day, we saw a picture of Pant holding Paine's babies while the latter's wife wrote, 'the best babysitter'. BURN!

Did you also check out this video of The Bharat Army giving the men in blue a welcome back to the hotel? How cool are they? After today, both Pant and Paine got to agree. ;)