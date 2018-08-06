The time when Sachin Tendulkar pulled a scary straight drive on Sourav Ganguly!

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have known each other long before they pulled winning streaks on the pitch of international cricket. Once a formidable pair on field, the two were considered one of the best opening batsmen. However, they had been on the opposite sides as well, when they clashed with each other in the domestic matches. Naturally, they know stuff about each other that only the closest of buds can.

In a chat with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Sourav revealed a lot about Sachin. The former India skipper said that he witnessed Sachin’s career from near, from the age of 14. He revealed that the world’s greatest batsman was quite a prankster, and he also used to sleepwalk!

Sourav revealed an array of incidents that left him scarred, albeit in good humour. Did you know that Sachin and Vinod Kambli had once flooded Ganguly’s room with water just to wake him up? Sourav was asleep after a long run, but Sachin wanted to play with a tennis ball. Kambli and Sachin were ready to pour more water, even as Sourav confronted them. “I thought the pipe burst in the room. I went into the bathroom and it was dry. As I opened the door, Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar were standing in front with buckets and they were going to get more water,” said Dada.

Not just this, he had more to share. One night in England, when Sachin and Sourav were sharing rooms, the latter noticed his friend walking. He ignored it once, but it kept repeating the following day as well. "So next day I told him, 'you're scaring me, what do you do at night?' He said 'No, I walk while sleeping'...He had this habit of sleepwalking," said Ganguly.

Must say, Master Blaster has a knack of knocking people off with his stints, on or off the field, and our Dada too fell prey to it.