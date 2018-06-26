These Indian Cricketers and their adorable kids, both are our favourite

India has been eternally suffering from Cricket fever. With millions of fans cheering at the top of their voice for their favourite team or worshipping their favourite players, we can take pride in the unmatched frenzy. No wonder their kids are born stars as well! Back home, our dear Cricketers are loving husbands and doting fathers as well. And here are a few of their toddlers that we absolutely adore!

#Ziva Dhoni

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a proud daddy in 2015. Ziva Dhoni, the three and a half-year-old, is quite popular already. Her pictures, whenever shared by MS, go viral instantly.

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:31pm PDT

#Hinaya Heer Plaha

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra's daughter Hianaya is a ball of happiness. The couple who tied the knot in 2015, was blessed with her in 2016. One look at the doll-like face, and you'd want to give her a tight hug!

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on May 28, 2018 at 12:40am PDT

#Zoravar Dhawan

Son Zoravar is a true harmony in Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Mukherjee's life. Let us also tell you that Ayesha's daughters Rhea and Aaliyah from her previous marriage have gladly accepted Shikhar as the daddy darling too! What a beautiful frame they all make together...

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 3, 2018 at 5:36am PDT

#Aazeen and Anaiza Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is blessed with not one but two angels, and can't have enough of his daughters.

A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

#Aayan and Raiyaan Pathan

Aayan has an Instagram handled by dad Yusuf Pathan. He and younger brother Raiyaan bond beautifully and the pictures are a treat to our sore eyes.

A post shared by Yusuf Pathan (@yusuf_pathan) on Jun 20, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

#Imran Khan Pathan

Irfan Pathan's toddler Imran is a top-notch cute heart. He is making the most of it whenever the daddy is home! We love checking the adorable pictures of their bonding and how..

A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:46am PST

.

Because no feeling comes close to that of fatherhood, indeed!