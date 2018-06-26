These Indian Cricketers and their adorable kids, both are our favourite

India has been eternally suffering from Cricket fever. With millions of fans cheering at the top of their voice for their favourite team or worshipping their favourite players, we can take pride in the unmatched frenzy. No wonder their kids are born stars as well! Back home, our dear Cricketers are loving husbands and doting fathers as well. And here are a few of their toddlers that we absolutely adore!
#Ziva DhoniFormer captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a proud daddy in 2015. Ziva Dhoni, the three and a half-year-old, is quite popular already. Her pictures, whenever shared by MS, go viral instantly.
#Hinaya Heer PlahaCricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra's daughter Hianaya is a ball of happiness. The couple who tied the knot in 2015, was blessed with her in 2016. One look at the doll-like face, and you'd want to give her a tight hug!
#Zoravar DhawanSon Zoravar is a true harmony in Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Mukherjee's life. Let us also tell you that Ayesha's daughters Rhea and Aaliyah from her previous marriage have gladly accepted Shikhar as the daddy darling too! What a beautiful frame they all make together...
#Aazeen and Anaiza GambhirGautam Gambhir is blessed with not one but two angels, and can't have enough of his daughters.
#Aayan and Raiyaan PathanAayan has an Instagram handled by dad Yusuf Pathan. He and younger brother Raiyaan bond beautifully and the pictures are a treat to our sore eyes.
#Imran Khan PathanIrfan Pathan's toddler Imran is a top-notch cute heart. He is making the most of it whenever the daddy is home! We love checking the adorable pictures of their bonding and how..
Because no feeling comes close to that of fatherhood, indeed!