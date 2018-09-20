Thirty six years ago, this Pakistani cricketer made history

A total of 44 hattricks have been executed in one day international cricket. That can sound pretty less but in this case, less is more. Hattricks can’t be pulled off every day and according to reports, it was not until 1982 that the first one was recorded in a one day match. On September 20, thirty-six years ago, Pakistani pacer Jalal-ud-Din registered the first ever hattrick.

Three one-day matches were supposed to be played at the Niaz Stadium in Pakistan’s Hyderabad. In the first match, Pakistan batted first and put up a total of 229/6 in 40 overs. Their opener, Moshin Khan reached triple figures.

Australia had to chase 230 and got off to a promising start as openers Brian Laird and Graham Wood secured a 100 run partnership for the first wicket. It wasn’t long before Pakistan drew blood and dismissed Wood as the Australian side saw a batting collapse.

However, the major damage was done when Jalal-ud-Din, then a 23-year-old, dismissed Rodney Marsh for one and then removed Bruce Yardley with the very next delivery. Yardley was caught behind and Jalal-ud-Din was on a hattrick. Geoff Lawson entered but was bowled in the next delivery.

Besides Marsh, Yardley and Lawson, the Pakistani pacer also bagged the prized wicket of Allan Border, ending the day with four for 32 in eight overs. Pakistan eventually won the match as they restricted the visitors to 170/9.