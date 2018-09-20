image
Thursday, September 20th 2018
English
Thirty six years ago, this Pakistani cricketer made history

Cricket

Thirty six years ago, this Pakistani cricketer made history

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 20 2018, 5.10 pm
back
cricketJalal-ud-DinpakistanPakistan Cricket Board (PCB)sports
nextGautam Gambhir slams this Pakistani cricketer after Virat Kohli-jibe
ALSO READ

Kuldeep Yadav spins his web breaks three records in one day

Team India celebrates victory over Pakistan in style

Exclusive: Brett Lee trolls Anushka Sharma and Mamta