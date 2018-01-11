home/ sports/ cricket
This Afghan teenager breaks Don Bradmans record

First published: January 10, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Updated: January 10, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

An Afghan teenager achieved a feat which no other batsman in the history of cricket has managed to do. The 18-year-old Baheer Shah scored 1,096 runs from seven matches and 12 innings with a staggering average of 121.77, breaking the record of Australian legend Sir Don Bradman's average of 95.14 in First Class cricket. 

Shah had a brilliant debut for the Speen Ghar Region, scoring an unbeaten 256 against Amo Region. This is also the second highest score in the history of First Class cricket after former Indian cricketer Amol Muzumdar's 260. Shah already has five centuries and two half-centuries to his name in a short career spanning one year and two months. After five innings the youngster added a triple century to his name making him the second youngest First Class triple centurion behind Pakistan’s Javed Miandad.

"That was an unforgettable moment for me," Shah told icc-cricket.com. "I stayed at the wicket for two days, staying very comfortable. I worked on my fitness before the tournament, and the coaches taught me how to bat well. For everyone whenever they get the best score in their life it's a very enjoyable." Shah said it is difficult to play for his country’s domestic side and is thankful to his family, friends and head coach for their support.  

All eyes now will be on Shah who is currently touring New Zealand with the Afghanistan team for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup which is set to begin on January 13.​

