This Afghan teenager breaks Don Bradmans record

An Afghan teenager achieved a feat which no other batsman in the history of cricket has managed to do. The 18-year-old Baheer Shah scored 1,096 runs from seven matches and 12 innings with a staggering average of 121.77, breaking the record of Australian legend Sir Don Bradman's average of 95.14 in First Class cricket.

Shah had a brilliant debut for the Speen Ghar Region, scoring an unbeaten 256 against Amo Region. This is also the second highest score in the history of First Class cricket after former Indian cricketer Amol Muzumdar's 260. Shah already has five centuries and two half-centuries to his name in a short career spanning one year and two months. After five innings the youngster added a triple century to his name making him the second youngest First Class triple centurion behind Pakistan’s Javed Miandad.

He was the Best Batsman in the #Abdalifct2017 , is part of the #Afgu19stars playing in ICC #U19CWC.

But did you know he even broke Sir Donald Bradman's record?

Meet one of Afghanistan's #FutureStars, Bahir Shah Mahboob.

https://t.co/yPaVkSUx1C pic.twitter.com/okhpgpKjRt — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 9, 2018

"That was an unforgettable moment for me," Shah told icc-cricket.com. "I stayed at the wicket for two days, staying very comfortable. I worked on my fitness before the tournament, and the coaches taught me how to bat well. For everyone whenever they get the best score in their life it's a very enjoyable." Shah said it is difficult to play for his country’s domestic side and is thankful to his family, friends and head coach for their support.

All eyes now will be on Shah who is currently touring New Zealand with the Afghanistan team for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup which is set to begin on January 13.​