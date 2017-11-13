This dance video of MS Dhoni for his wife is the cutest thing you’ll see

Do you know who Sapna Moti Bhavnani is? She is known as MS Dhoni and John Abraham’s favorite hairstylist. On Thursday, she decided to take the former India skipper MS Dhoni’s fans through a memory lane that shall leave them all awestruck. Dhoni too is known to have a funny side. Right from being heard on stump mic during matches to entertaining daughter Ziva while taking a break from cricket, the wicket-keeper batsman has always been a funny character.

In a throwback video posted by hairdresser Sapna Bhavnani on Instagram, Dhoni was seen dancing to John Abraham's ‘Jhak Maar Ke’, a Bollywood song from the movie Desi Boyz. The video shows Dhoni dancing to the song while her wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni bursts off laughing and clapping.

Sapna captioned the post as: “A long time ago at a shoot we found ourselves in @thejohnabraham‘s van so @sakshisingh_r and I directed @mahi7781 to make a video for him. And he did! And how! I am blessed to have spent so many precious moments with this man since he was a boy and feel sometimes it’s my responsibility to let ya’ll glimpse into our simple mad world. Enjoy and laugh all day! Yes I know, I am the luckiest girl and director in the world! WARNING: THIS IS THE CUTEST THING YOU WILL SEE ALL DECADE!

Though the exact date of when the video was shot remains unclear, it is surely set to entertain all his fans just as it has brought a smile on Sakshi’s face as can be seen in the video.

From sleeping in between a cricket match to guiding India to a World Cup title amongst others, Dhoni has once again proved that he is the man for every occasion.