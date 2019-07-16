Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 6.34 pm July 16 2019, 6.34 pm

World Cup season just came to a conclusion. Since the inception of it, India had been putting up a strong game. But sadly, they couldn't make it to the finals. However, the WC final that took place on Sunday, was an unbelievably thrilling one. After the tightest fight between England and New Zealand, the English players took their maiden trophy home.

All this is to say that we really, really missed India in the game. For everyone who was expecting a repetition of India's glorious 1983 World Cup win, it turned out to be a disappointment. And we move on from the WC mood (because obviously, the next one is after four years), senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai just showed us something!

And as I am left without fingernails after all of Sunday’s sporting tension, here is another little gem to chew on: ah, the world surely has changed since 1983.. Rs 2100 a match to become world champions.. pic.twitter.com/N0TWhLrydv — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 16, 2019

Cricketers representing the nation, these days, are paid a really fat cheque. But if you go back a little more than three decades in time, Rs 1500 was the match fee that a cricketer was paid, per match! Including a per-day allowance of Rs 200 for 3 days, all the cricketers including Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, K Srikanth, and Sunil Gavaskar received Rs 2100 each. Same was the payment of manager Bishan Bedi. Isn't that unbelievable?

In 2018, a negotiation regarding the pay-hike of cricketers reportedly took place, which resulted in a new category (A+) being introduced. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan, the first set of players who played across all three formats of cricket, featured in the category and were to earn Rs 7 crore each during their contract period, reported Scroll.in. In another 2018 report, Virat Kohli earned over Rs 1 crore for August 2018, after the South Africa tour. This included his match fees as well as a part of the prize money.