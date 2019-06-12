In Com Staff June 12 2019, 2.02 pm June 12 2019, 2.02 pm

To be a great player is difficult. A legendary one close to impossible. The subject of our latest blind item has been both. Some have compared him to the almighty. But a Khabri now tells us that this gentleman is not so gentlemanly when it comes to shooting for television. We are told that not only is the ex-player surrounded by an entourage when he comes to shoot, he also makes sure that the production foots the bill for all present.

On the first day of his debut shoot as an expert commentator for the ongoing World Cup in England, the Mumbai local or MumBoy, ordered lunch worth… wait for it… 2.5 lakhs. No alcohol, just food. The star apparently likes to move with a group of guards and likes to keep them well fed as long as someone else is paying for it. Two lakh fifty thousand is a huge amount, even more so when you write that number down in words. Never mind that the channel in question is one of the richest with some great sports programming to air.