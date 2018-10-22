This Pakistani boy proves to be little Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was literally the star of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2018. The right-arm bowler managed to take 8 wickets in 4 matches and showcased a prolific performance. Despite that, he is not a part of the team playing 5-match ODI against West Indies. But here’s something to make him happy.

Jasprit Bumrah, over the years, has made millions of fans but none like this 5-year-old from Pakistan. A video of a little boy bowling ditto like Jasprit has gone viral on the internet.

A fan of the ace cricketer shared this video on Twitter and stated that this little boy from across the border is the biggest fan of Jasprit. During a game of cricket, the young one tries to ape Jasprit and he does like a pro. So yeah, we have found a little Jasprit Bumrah.

As a kid, I remember how I used to copy the actions of my cricketing heroes. 🏏 It's a wonderful feeling to see kids copying my action today.😃#childhoodflashbacks #Grateful #nostalgia https://t.co/ni4Y22aPMH — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 20, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah’s career in international cricket kick-started in 2016 and since then, his bowling tactics have been the talk of the town. In mere two years, he has gone on to become the No 1 bowler, as per ICC ranking, in the current scene of cricket and that’s truly an achievement.