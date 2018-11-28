Throwback: When this West Indies player became Man of the Match for neither batting nor bowling

"When I came into the scene, Viv, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and Gus Logie were the guys from whom you could learn a lot," Brian Lara was recently heard saying, at an interview. Augustine Lawrence Logie, popularly known as Gus Logie, the former West Indies cricketer is now a coach. But the international Cricket circuit also remembers him as the man who once won a Man of the Match honour, without either bowling or batting. Yes, fielders winning MOM was (and maybe still is) that rare, after all!

At Pakistan's Sharjah stadium, West Indies and Pakistan were battling it out. Imran Khan, the then captain, won the toss and chose to bat. Saleem Yousuf and Mudassar Nazar opened for Pakistan but the partnership came to an end when Yousuf was caught and bowled by Logie.

After 10 overs, Pakistan's score was 13 runs for one wicket. Logie rightly used the pressure his opponents were going into and caught his second catch, Mudassar. This followed with Rameez Raja's run out. Logie also took a neat catch of Ijaz Ahmed.

With 143 runs in 43.4 overs, Pakistan lost to WI, with 145 for 1 in 33.2 overs. Gus was the Man of the Match and rightly so!