Time to get some couple goals, this time from cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife

We always look up to our Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities when it comes to getting some couple goals. From their vacation pictures to the cute moments they share, we surely get inspired by them. But, this time there’s someone else who is setting up some major couple goals. We are talking about cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle de Villiers.

The two are on a vacation in the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park in Zambia. The couple is celebrating their fifth anniversary and the pictures clearly prove that they are having a gala time. It is said that it was Danielle who planned this vacation to surprise her hubby. Now isn’t that cute?

Not many know this that AB de Villiers had proposed his wife at Taj Mahal. Earlier this year, Villiers had made this revelation. A marriage proposal at Taj Mahal, isn’t that wonderful?

Well, it was in May this year, when the South African cricketer announced that he taking retirement from all forms of international cricket. The announcement came as a shock to all his fans as Villiers was in top form when he decided to retire. He had stated that he was tired and needed a break.