Twitter fumes: Why is Arjun Tendulkar with the lords of Indian cricket?

First published: August 11, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Updated: August 11, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Nepotism was only reserved to Bollywood but thanks to Arjun Tendulkar's (son of the legend Sachin Tendulkar) entry in U-19 team for the Youth Test series against Sri Lanka, the word has become familiar to the field of cricket as well. Time and again, Arjun is bogged down with nepotism remarks. Whatever he does, the young lad has to face the wrath of Twitteratis. Even now that he has been spotted at the famous Lord's where India and England are playing their second game of the five-Test series, Arjun is up for some harsh comments.

The official handle of the Lord's of Cricket Ground has shared a picture of Arjun stating that he helped the ground staff at the field when it started pouring.

Here's a picture of him helping the staff cover the field.

Doing crickets staff duty #ArjunTendulkar

A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar) on

As expected, Twitter fumed and a series of harsh remarks came haunting Arjun Tendulkar.

Looks like Arjun's relation with such trolls is going to go for long. The last time he got trolled was when a picture of him getting some expert advice from none other than Ravi Shastri had made it to the internet. Not all are fortunate enough to bag this opportunity, after all!

Perks of being a Tendulkar!

tags: #Arjun Tendulkar #cricket #Lords #Ravi Shastri #Sachin Tendulkar #sports #trolled

