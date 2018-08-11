Twitter fumes: Why is Arjun Tendulkar with the lords of Indian cricket?

Nepotism was only reserved to Bollywood but thanks to Arjun Tendulkar's (son of the legend Sachin Tendulkar) entry in U-19 team for the Youth Test series against Sri Lanka, the word has become familiar to the field of cricket as well. Time and again, Arjun is bogged down with nepotism remarks. Whatever he does, the young lad has to face the wrath of Twitteratis. Even now that he has been spotted at the famous Lord's where India and England are playing their second game of the five-Test series, Arjun is up for some harsh comments.

The official handle of the Lord's of Cricket Ground has shared a picture of Arjun stating that he helped the ground staff at the field when it started pouring.

👋 Arjun Tendulkar! Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/PVo2iiLCcv — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018

Here's a picture of him helping the staff cover the field.

Doing crickets staff duty #ArjunTendulkar A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

As expected, Twitter fumed and a series of harsh remarks came haunting Arjun Tendulkar.

Sometime you don't need to do anything, just be a son/daughter of any celebrity... He wont play but he will be the most featured sportsperson across India...#INDvsENG #ENGvIND #ArjunTendulkar https://t.co/0GZk2I5a25 — Abhilekh (@kabhilekhak) August 10, 2018

Why doesn't MCC tweet on other groundstaff as well? — Captain Marvel (@masterstuff2) August 10, 2018

Let's don't create hype since he is a son of a well known cricketer. There are people who didn't get chance to see a ground with much talents hidden. — Karthi. MUFC ❤ (@karthi_beckz) August 10, 2018

He is fit to be a ground staff only. By taking father's name nobody can become like his father. — Soumendra k Dhal (@Soumendraodisha) August 10, 2018

My son is also playing cricket in Pune ...how can he eligible to train with MCCUC4L or is it only for Sachin's Son ? — DANNY BANERJI (@Imbanerji) August 11, 2018

Looks like Arjun's relation with such trolls is going to go for long. The last time he got trolled was when a picture of him getting some expert advice from none other than Ravi Shastri had made it to the internet. Not all are fortunate enough to bag this opportunity, after all!

Perks of being a Tendulkar!