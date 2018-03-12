U19 cricketer from Pakistan commits suicide after getting dropped from team

Cricket is a lively sport. But sometimes it can take your life too! Aamer Hanif, a former international cricketer from Pakistan had a son who played for Karachi XI. According to reports, his son Mohammad Zaryab has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after being snubbed by selectors of the Under-19 cricket team.

According to Aamer Hanif, Zaryab had recently represented Karachi in an Under-19 cricket tournament in Lahore and was sent back after receiving injury with an assurance from coaches that he would be selected again. But it seems that didn’t happen. Zaryab was not selected on the grounds that he was an average player. Dejected by the decision, Zaryab committed suicide. According to reports, his body was shifted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Complex.

According to reports from pk news, Karachi XI and coaches had rejected the youngster as his performance had been average. Hanif said his son "was forced to commit suicide by coaches and people overseeing the affairs of Under-19 cricket in the country". "My son was pressurised. The coaches' behaviour towards him forced him (to kill himself)," said Hanif, as he pleaded for "other such sons to be saved" from "such (non-cooperative) environment".

Aamer Hanif who represented Pakistan for 5 ODI’s during the 1990’s also added that his son was ordered to stay out of the field and was told that he is overaged to play in the U19 tournament.