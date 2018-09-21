image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Vella Virender Sehwag soaks in the sun in Dubai

Cricket

Vella Virender Sehwag soaks in the sun in Dubai

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 21 2018, 9.37 am
back
cricketindiasportsVirender Sehwag
nextVirat Kohli’s acting debut the real reason for missing the Asia Cup?
ALSO READ

Thirty six years ago, this Pakistani cricketer made history

Chris Gayle’s daughter Kris Allyna is quite the star

Gautam Gambhir slams this Pakistani cricketer after Virat Kohli-jibe