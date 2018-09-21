Vella Virender Sehwag soaks in the sun in Dubai

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is popular on the internet thanks to his funny tweets and the occasional jibes at personalities. While India prepares themselves for their next encounter with Bangladesh, Sehwag has been keeping himself busy, travelling around Dubai and enjoying the country.

Not only that, Sehwag has been quite proactive in updating the world about his tour, which he calls ‘vellagiri.’ The former cricketer plans to be in Dubai for a total of five days, as per one of his posts. Most recently, Viru had the internet in splits as usual, with a picture of two birds. Well, there was nothing special about the picture, it was the caption that had everyone laughing.

This isn’t the first time Sehwag shared his thoughts on marriage on social media. A day before his anniversary in 2017, he shared a pic of himself and his wife Aarti coupled with a funny caption. Sehwag had opined that marriage is like chess. The husband may be the King, taking one step at a time, but the Queen manages to do whatever she wants.

Heard this-

Ek aadmi ne tootte taare ko dekhkar Biwi se bahas jeetne ki shakti maangi .

Taara vapas jud gaya ! pic.twitter.com/GueX3ltGiy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2018

Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand pic.twitter.com/W61eTPX0li — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017

Meanwhile, India will be facing Bangladesh on September 21, and the guys across the border will be hoping to salvage a victory after an embarrassing show against Afghanistan. India should be wary of Bangladesh as the team is known to have caused some of the worst upsets in recent years.