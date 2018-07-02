home/ sports/ cricket
Victory! Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid makes his way to ICC Hall of Fame

First published: July 02, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Former Indian skipper and batting maestro Rahul Dravid has been inducted to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame for his incredible achievements in the field of cricket. This makes Dravid the fifth Indian to get the honour. Besides Dravid, Australia legend Ricky Ponting and former England wicket-keeper and batter, Claire Taylor too got inducted. While Ponting is the 25th Australian to do so, Claire is the third female player from England and the seventh overall to achieve this feat.

The trio was selected by former Hall of Famers and members of the media. “The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the greats of our game. Only the very best players in the world are recognised for their contribution to cricket in this way and I would like to congratulate Rahul, Ricky, and Claire who are wonderful additions to the list of cricketing luminaries in the Hall of Fame," said ICC Chief Executive David Richardson.

Rahul said that it is a great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. “To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player", said Rahul Dravid in a media release from the ICC.

"I feel deeply honoured to be recognised by the ICC in this way,” said Ponting in the statement. Claire added: "It's a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside some of the greatest names of the men's and women's game from across the world and throughout the generations…’

Dravid was awarded ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2004. He has totaled 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches with 36 tons. His ODI career saw him with 344 caps and 12 centuries.

With this, Rahul definitely deserves this honour. Congratulations!

