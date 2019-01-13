VIDEO: Rohit Sharma tries his hand on the floss dance and the result is hilarious

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's rapport on and off the field is not at all hidden to any. Their pair on the cricket ground has been amazing from past few years and also have been registering hits. The Men in Blue who are currently in Australia to play the three-match one-day international (ODI) series are also having a gala time by soaking in the ambiance around. It so happened that we stumbled upon a video on Twitter shared by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) where we see Shikhar Dhawan's younger daughter teaching some smooth floss dance moves to Rohit Sharma.

While Rohit in the video is seen trying his best to get the moves right but after back-to-back failed attempts, the Mumbai Indians skipper finally gives up. Well, after this, we can conclude that Mr Sharma is a horrible dancer. Also, towards the end of the video, the hitman is joined by Kedar Jadhav who tries his hands on the floss dance too. Have a look:

Hitman learning the floss dance be like 😅😅#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/37lGysldJC — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2019

For the unaware, the floss dance is a viral sensation in the West and looks like Dhawan's daughter is quite a fan of the moves. Better luck next time Rohit Sharma, you have failed the floss test.