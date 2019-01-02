Video: Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the late Ramakant Achrekar's residence

Ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar's coach, Ramakant Achrekar, breathed his last on January 2, 2019. The supreme figure, Achrekar was born in 1932 and was a driving force in shaping up Tendulkar's career over the years. We reported how former cricketer and one of Achrekar's student, Vinod Kambli, was among the first ones to arrive at the deceased's residence. But all eyes were eager to see Tendulkar making his way to Achrekar's abode. Here is the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar arriving at Ramakant Achrekar's home.

Tendulkar also has taken to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt post dedicated to Ramakant Achrekar. Right from mentioning how he has learned the ABCD of cricket from him to how Achrekar taught him the virtues of playing the game, Tendulkar's last message to his coach is warm. Tendulkar made his debut on the cricket grounds in 1989 and was the first man to score 100 international hundreds and an ODI double hundred. He is also the only one to play 200 Test matches.

As reported, a notice has been disclosed outside Ramakant Achrekar's house which reads that his funeral will be held on January 3, 2019, at 10:00 am.