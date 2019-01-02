image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Video: Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the late Ramakant Achrekar's residence

Cricket

Video: Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the late Ramakant Achrekar's residence

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 02 2019, 10.56 pm
back
cricketnewsRamakant AchrekarSachin Tendulkarsports
nextReminiscing old days: Sachin Tendulkar on late coach Ramakant Achrekar
ALSO READ

RIP Ramakant Achrekar: Vinod Kambli arrives to pay his last respect to the legendary coach

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Saina Nehwal but the early bird finds the wrong groom

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal wedding: Sachin Tendulkar and family make their way to Antilla