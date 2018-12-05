Vinod Kambli’s tribute to pal Sachin Tendulkar is simply friendship goals!

Former Indian cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli are childhood buddies - best friends. The two of them have, time and again, displayed a huge amount of love and affection for each other. However, what Vinod Kambli did recently will melt your heart this very instant. The cricketer got Sachin Tendulkar’s name inked on his arm beside that of his wife, amidst his massive tattoo. Well, this proves the significance of Sachin Tendulkar in Vinod Kambli’s life. Such a sweet gesture, Vinod! We really wish to get friends like you.

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli started their cricketing career at around the same time. Sachin went onto become one of the most successful cricketers, unlike Kambli who, unfortunately, couldn’t leave a mark. Vinod and Sachin’s friendship has been through thick and thin. The two of them, however, fought against all the odds and have got each other’s back - ALWAYS. Their friendship has made history as the duo created a record batting together in their school days with an unbeaten 664-run partnership.

Currently, Vinod Kambli is an active part in mentoring youngsters at Sachin Tendulkar’s cricket camp.