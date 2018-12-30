image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Viral! Coach Ravi Shastri sips beer after India's 137 run win against Australia

Cricket

Viral! Coach Ravi Shastri sips beer after India's 137 run win against Australia

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 30 2018, 10.06 pm
back
BollywooddrinkingEntertainmentindiaMelbourne Cricket GroundRavi Shastrivideo
nextIndia beat Australia in historic win, here’s what Twitterati has in mind
ALSO READ

Leaked email reveals Captain Virat Kohli responsible for coach Anil Kumble’s ouster

India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri’s post match interview will leave you in splits

Coach Ravi Shastri's doppelganger is a hit on Twitter