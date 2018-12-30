Viral! Coach Ravi Shastri sips beer after India's 137 run win against Australia

After giving a tough competition to the Aussie’s on their own soil, Men in Blue won the Boxing Day Test with a massive score of 137 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah turned out to be the star player as he took nine wickets in the third test against Australia. But amidst this victorious moment, head coach Ravi Shastri has gone viral… but well for all the wrong reasons. As per a viral video, Ravi Shastri was in high spirit after team India’s victory and was seen coming out of the bus with a bottle of beer in his hands and sipping from it, as fans cheer for the team outside the players’ hotel.

Shastri in past has received a lot of flak for his bindass attitude and looks like, this is one instance. Not just fans, but also many cricketers had slammed Ravi when India lost to South Africa and England in the Test Series earlier in 2018. Well, we think the viral video which sees Ravi Shastri drinking beer in public is creating hoopla for no reason, as the whole team was celebrating the victory. Skipper Virat Kohli was seen dancing. Have a look:

With adding the word 'victory' in the third Test, Team India has managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy on the Australian soil and now all eyes are on winning the series. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the world of sports!