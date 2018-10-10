Virat Kohli a great batsman but not a great sport says social media

Virat Kohli's recent picture with Indian Tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi has irked Twitter.

Men will be men! How much ever they try to be progressive, there’s always something to hold you back! Virat Kohli is no exception. At a recent event, we got a glimpse of his insecurity. He may be one of the fittest cricketers of all times, but he surely is not the one with a great height. The event had him share the dais with Indian Tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi and what came next grabbed eyeballs. He tried to match her height by standing on steps and then posed for pictures. Well, he was just trying to be cool by pulling a stunt like that, whilst laughter, Twitterverse definitely has taken up the charge to bash him for the same.

Many hold an opinion that Thandi’s magnificent height pinched Virat’s male ego. While some of his fans took the cricketer’s act sportingly and created memes to have a good laugh.

Virat Kohli, 29, established cricket star, height 175 cms Karman Kaur Thandi, 20, Rising Tennis star, height 183 cms So how is this picture (advert for Tissot) possible? Ans. he is standing on a block! pic.twitter.com/TdCiQr7s9J — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) October 8, 2018

pic 1. Main yaha khada hota hu pic 2. tum vaha khade ho... pic.twitter.com/xdVzMzoWbT — Abhishek Jain (@abhishekjain118) October 8, 2018

Trust Twitter and its uniqueness!

Anyway, Virat was in the news recently for his superb show in India vs West Indies Test match. In fact, the entire team managed to put up a great show and bought victory home. The team is now gearing up for the second Test against the Windies. Will the team manage to win this time? Fingers crossed!