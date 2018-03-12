Virat Kohli achieves rare landmark, surpasses Brian Lara

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the second batsman in the world to cross 900-point mark in both Tests and ODIs. Kohli's inexhaustible run with the bat has aided him to attain the rare feat in the latest update in the ICC ODI Player Rankings. Kohli has therefore moved ahead of Brian Lara in the all-timers' list, having also surpassed him in the all-timers' Test list the previous month.

The Indian skipper is now seventh in the ODI list of all-time rankings. Kohli is 22 points clear of Sachin Tendulkar, whose ODI career high of 887 points came against Zimbabwe in January 1998. Kohli's aggregate is the best since Brian Lara reached 911 points in March 1993.

Kohli has also become only the second batsman after South Africa's AB de Villiers to attain the 900-point mark concurrently in both forms of the game and one among only five to have crossed 900 points in both forms of the game as he consolidated his top position with 558 runs in the 5-1 series win over South Africa, during which he slammed three centuries.

Virat Kohli of India

during the ICC Champions Trophy Final match between India and Pakistan at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017 (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Among bowlers, leg-spinner Chahal has moved up eight slots to the 21st position with 16 wickets in the South Africa series while Kuldeep Yadav's 17 scalps have helped him move up 15 positions to take the 47th position. Jasprit Bumrah's eight wickets have elevated him two places to take the joint-first position with Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan from Afghanistan has joined Bumrah at the top with 16 wickets in the series against Zimbabwe which Afghanistan won 4-1 to become the youngest to attain top ranking. His 51 runs in two innings in the series, including a fast 43 in the finals has also helped him break into the top-five in the list of all-rounders while he has also moved up 11 slots to take 114th place among batsmen.