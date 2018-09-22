Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting married again!

Virat Kohli may have been rested from the ongoing Asia Cup but refuses to stay away from the headlines. Whether it’s Star India brewing a war with BCCI over his absence or opponents taking a jibe at his absence from the team, news around Virat is here to stay. But it isn’t just him enjoying the limelight. His better half Anushka Sharma too has been soaking in all the attention given that she has a movie, Sui Dhaaga releasing on October 28. Now imagine when the two come together. The paparazzi is on pins and fans can’t wait to know what’s cooking…

That’s seems to have been exactly the case on Friday night when both Anushka and Virat were spotted together at Filmcity in Mumbai for an ad shoot. The last time fans saw them together in the single frame on TV was for an ad for a wedding clothing brand.

A few months later the couple tied the knot themselves. This time the couple are back again together and it looks like it’s for the shoot of the same clothing brand. Both were seen dressed to the nines in wedding attire.

Anushka wore a peach coloured extensively embellished lehenga while Virat looked royal in a navy blue Nawabi Sherwani highlighted with buttons. The scene takes us back to their wedding in Italy last year.