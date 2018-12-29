Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wrap 2018 with a 'Zero' and Twitterverse can't stop laughing!

Looks like cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are extremely attached to 'Zero'. Why we say so? Read on and you'll know! While Anushka Sharma starred in a Shah Rukh Khan film titled Zero, it was hubby Virat Kohli who surprisingly faced a rare fourth ball duck during the ongoing 3rd Test at MCG. Virat bid farewell to the wonderful year on a low note with a zero score. Well, it's just a game and everyone has a dull day, but then, of course, it serves as a perfect opportunity for the Twitterverse to make a big deal out of it. Virat scoring a Zero on the field and wifey playing a scientist with cerebral palsy in a movie titled Zero, turned out to be a hilarious coincidence for Twitterrati to churn out hilarious memes. We would just say, what timing!

Virushka ending the year 2018 with a Zero is what social media is talking about. Right from how loyal husband Virat is to wifey Anushka by promoting her film Zero with the runs he scored to also some cheesy dig at the couple, social media is in no mood to spare the stars. Have a look:

#AusvInd Husband and Wife Both finished their year with.... 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RL3stzqYu1 — us (@us94621920) December 28, 2018

Now that makes our Saturday! A little laughter makes no harm, does it? Talking about Kohli’s innings, earlier in the first innings, Kohli smashed a brilliant 82 and built an amazing score of a 170-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara.