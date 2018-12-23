Virat Kohli and boys click their best selfie, courtesy Hardik Pandya

In what can be seen as a major boost to the Men in Blue Down Under, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined the team for the remaining matches on the tour. The team which was in dilemma after young sensation, opener Prithvi Shaw was called home owing to his injury, Hardik’s presence will surely benefit the team. And looks like Hardik has already started making his presence felt in Australia and his recent selfie with the boys serves as proof.

The 25-year-old all-rounder, who suffered from m acute lower back spasm in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan earlier in September, clicked a selfie with the Indian players and captioned it as the best selfie ever. In the picture, we can see the Indian players huddling up and fitting themselves in the frame. While Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and others manage to grab the best spot, KL Rahul struggles to fit in but in the end, made it.

The same selfie picture was later uploaded by Captain Virat Kohli but with a different caption. Kohli too took to Twitter and shared the picture from his account stating, “Indian summer festival at the Yarra Park with the boys!”

View this post on Instagram Indian summer festival at the Yarra Park with the boys! 🤙 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 23, 2018 at 1:10am PST

Talking about Pandya’s road to recovery, the Baroda based cricketer proved his fitness before heading to Australia by scoring a fifty and taking five wickets in a first-class match against Mumbai. Hardik suffered a fall in the Asia Cup and was taken off the field on a stretcher but looks like he is back in action and all set up for the series.