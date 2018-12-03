Virat Kohli and Co have tongues wagging post a gruelling training session

The modern game of cricket puts a lot of emphasis on athleticism, as such, the players always strive to be at the top of their fitness game. India’s captain, Virat Kohli, occasionally shares his workout videos, as do some of the other members of the team. As per reports, the team is currently undergoing a new type of workout known as circuit training. The result was the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Parthiv Patel being drained and their tongues hanging out.

As per reports, circuit training aids in the conditioning of the body, endurance training, and resistance training. It is used for strength building and muscular endurance. A full ‘circuit’ refers to the completion of all the prescribed exercises in the program. After the completion of one circuit, whoever’s doing the exercise will have to do the first exercise again to move to the next circuit.

That's what happens when you do group circuit training! 🏋️ pic.twitter.com/bIKhq1mwqD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 3, 2018

Recently Kohli was honoured by the Bradman Museum where the authorities placed a jersey signed by the skipper after scoring his maiden century in the fourth Test held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The rain doesn't seem to be going away so we decided to make something of our day ✌️💪. Gotta love a good workout with the boys. #makeeverydaycount pic.twitter.com/E94yPIcpRv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2018

There's no ideal way to put in hard work. Everyday is an opportunity. Stay fit stay healthy! ✌️💪🏃 pic.twitter.com/ytNV9bTrLg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2018

Kohli’s dedication to fitness saw him give up non-vegetarian food and adopt a vegan diet. Since 2000, India has played 17 Tests against Australia as the visiting team, and won only two, lost ten and drew five. Kohli and Co have their best chance to beat the Aussies in their own backyard now that the hosts have slipped to number five in test rankings. Besides that, the beleaguered team lost the services of Steve Smith and David warner, further weakening them. When India take on Australia on December 6, the visitors might just have the upper hand.