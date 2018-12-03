image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Virat Kohli and Co have tongues wagging post a gruelling training session

Cricket

Virat Kohli and Co have tongues wagging post a gruelling training session

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 03 2018, 5.42 pm
back
cricketIndia Cricket teamJasprit BumrahRishabh PantsportsVirat Kohli
nextMS Dhoni dances to daughter Ziva’s tunes; is there anything he can’t do?
ALSO READ

Chris Gayle wins $220k in damages from media outlet in a defamation suit

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Ditch old fashioned celebrations, cricket is the new cool!

Ind vs Aus first test: Prithvi Shaw injured, carried off the Sydney Cricket Ground