Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachchan is in troll mode

Debanu Das May 24 2019, 10.47 pm May 24 2019, 10.47 pm

England is the place to be right now if you are a sports fan. The country will be hosting the cricket World Cup this year and is currently home to the ten teams that are participating. Besides that, England is also home to the Premier League football teams. Virat Kohli, who is one of the most prolific athletes of his craft, often shared Twitter banter with Harry Kane, a footballer of similar stature. While the duo usually stuck to tweets, this time they got a chance to catch up. There was the usual pleasantries of selfie sharing and wishing each other well. But then Abhishek Bachchan stepped in and rubbed a brutal assault on the unsuspecting Indian skipper.

The Champions League football final is on June 2, and Harry’s team, Tottenham Hotspurs will be competing against Liverpool for the honors. Kohli wished his mate best of luck for the upcoming clash. This is where Abhishek comes into the picture. Bachchan Jr shared a picture of Virat proudly holding up a Chelsea T-shirt! If that is not a drubbing we don’t know what is.

Chelsea or Tottenham?

It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Axpb2apmDB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019

Tottenham and Chelsea are both London based clubs. While Spurs are based out of north London, Chelsea is based in the south. Needless to say, they are among the fiercest of rivals. While Kohli may have been applying cold water to the burned areas, a commenter shared a photo of the India captain holding up a red Southampton FC jersey! Seriously, Virat, we know you have a lot on your plate right now, but do make up your mind!

Make up your mind, Virat!

While Virat is gearing up for the World Cup starting on June 5, Harry is trying his best to get fit on time. The latter was benched following an ankle injury against Manchester City in April. We wish the best to both men.