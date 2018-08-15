Virat Kohli and Team India mark India’s 72nd Independence Day at the heart of England

72 years ago from today, India finally accomplished what it was battling for, for over a century. Independence came at the cost of a million lives. Every 15th August, the martyrs and their sacrifices are remembered with great respect. This year, as the Indian Cricket team battles a test series out, they are incidentally at the English raj right now. What an irony, isn't it?

The team hoisted the tricolour with great respect. Is there a prouder moment than this?

Among others were captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

Shoulder to shoulder they stood and sang the National Anthem.

Team members joined too. Such a surreal sight and feeling, even though in the foreign land, in the territory of the ones whose ancestors gripped us in their clutches for over two centuries.

We also came across a video of Virat wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day.

[video width="640" height="1240" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/08/virat.mp4"][/video]

The series against England, however, isn't running pretty well. India is down by a score of 2-0. They lost out the first match at Edgbaston and the second one at Lords was no exception.

Nevertheless, one can't lose out on hope. Come on Team India, show the English your Lagaan colours, and come out victorious. But even if you fail to do so, you will still be our beloved team.