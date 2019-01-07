Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma conquer the thunder Down Under with a stroll in the park

It was a hard fought series, but a cakewalk of a match at Sydney. After putting up a colossal score of 622 runs, India sent Australia to bat. It shouldn’t have been a hard job for them, considering it was their turf, yet, they fell victim to the Indian attack, time and time again. Eventually, the rain stepped in and kept delaying the inevitable. For the first time in history, India beat Australia in a series, in Australia, and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, setting up a record. To celebrate this historic moment the players walked around the turf, and captain Virat Kohli didn’t want to be alone as he greeted the crowds.

Anushka Sharma, who is often caught on camera, supporting the Indian team and her husband Virat, was also present during the celebrations at the Sydney Cricket Grounds. Anushka had entered the turf along with the families and friends of the other players. Present with them were the support staff. Virat and Anushka kept up their PDA at the stadium, walking together and hugging each other. The couple were seen strolling around the park, greeting and waving at the fans.

Anushka also shared a couple of images on her Instagram, where the players can be seen waving and cheering with the trophy in their hands. There’s also a picture of Kohli kissing the trophy.

The final Test of the four-match series was marred with rain. The fourth day of the Pink Test went by with only one session being played. Day 5 was completely washed out, giving Australia no chance to offer a fight. The series saw a lot of intense action between the players and a lot of stellar performances. Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Agarwal were among the players who outshone themselves.