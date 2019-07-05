Ranjini Maitra July 05 2019, 9.47 am July 05 2019, 9.47 am

After they beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday, India became the second team to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals. The team has now moved to Leeds where they will play Sri Lanka in the last group game on Saturday. It clearly isn't a do or die situation for India so a few strolls around the city and some happy laughter wouldn't hurt anyone. Captain Virat Kohli has just met his wife Anushka Sharma and it's only natural for the first couple of Indian cricket to be inseparable. MS Dhoni and the boys, however, was a different story.

Given that dozens of fans also flew to watch the matches, Virat and Anushka were quite obviously spotted by fans! They happily obliged the fans for selfies. Virat, in fact, is known for seldom turning fans down. Fans, in the past, have managed to dodge the security and enter the ground to click selfies with him!

Virat's fan moments are going on for a while, though. After the Bangladesh match on Tuesday, he walked up to Charulata Patel, an 87-year-old fan who enthusiastically cheered for team India. They made for a priceless moment together!

On the other hand, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, were headed to explore the city. All of them, dressed in neat casuals, also posed for a happy selfie.

View this post on Instagram Boys’ day out 🤩 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 4, 2019 at 7:10am PDT

India may have already qualified for the semi-final but would want to win their final game against Sri Lanka. Both Australia and India have one final game left and if India win and Australia lose to South Africa, the boys in blue will top the table. It's been a while since that happened. We're sure all of us would like that to happen very much.