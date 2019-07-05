After they beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday, India became the second team to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals. The team has now moved to Leeds where they will play Sri Lanka in the last group game on Saturday. It clearly isn't a do or die situation for India so a few strolls around the city and some happy laughter wouldn't hurt anyone. Captain Virat Kohli has just met his wife Anushka Sharma and it's only natural for the first couple of Indian cricket to be inseparable. MS Dhoni and the boys, however, was a different story.
Given that dozens of fans also flew to watch the matches, Virat and Anushka were quite obviously spotted by fans! They happily obliged the fans for selfies. Virat, in fact, is known for seldom turning fans down. Fans, in the past, have managed to dodge the security and enter the ground to click selfies with him!
View this post on Instagram
What a Lucky Fan! ❤️😍 Got picture as well as a Selfie from Virat Kohli himself ❤️ #Virushka 🇮🇳
A post shared by Virat Kohli Fan Club (@viratkohli.club) on
Virat's fan moments are going on for a while, though. After the Bangladesh match on Tuesday, he walked up to Charulata Patel, an 87-year-old fan who enthusiastically cheered for team India. They made for a priceless moment together!
View this post on Instagram
Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps and bounds. There was only love and blessings for the whole team in her eyes. What an inspiration. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇🙏😇
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on
On the other hand, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, were headed to explore the city. All of them, dressed in neat casuals, also posed for a happy selfie.
View this post on Instagram
Boys’ day out 🤩
A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on
India may have already qualified for the semi-final but would want to win their final game against Sri Lanka. Both Australia and India have one final game left and if India win and Australia lose to South Africa, the boys in blue will top the table. It's been a while since that happened. We're sure all of us would like that to happen very much. Read More