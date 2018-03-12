Virat Kohli bags another record as he enters the top five highest run-getters list

When a 19-year-old Virat Kohli made his debut for the national cricket team ten years back, there were talks of the Delhi boy making it big in international cricket. As the 2011 World Cup drew closer, it was evident that a new shining star had made his presence felt in the 'Men in Blue' dressing room. Now, Virat Kohli is perhaps one of the best sportsmen on the planet right now.

Adding one more record to his list of many, Kohli has now entered the list of top five run-getters for India in ODIs. Kohli is now the 5th Indian and 16th overall in the highest run-getters list with 9,423 runs in 206 matches. Kohli scored a vivid 75 runs against the Proteas surpassing former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, who has 9,378 ODI runs to his name. The 29-year-old also surpassed West Indies' Chris Gayle, who has 9,420 runs in his kitty.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar still tops the list with a mountain-like 18,426 runs. The batting legend is followed by Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (9,954) at number two, three and four respectively.

If that’s not all, Kohli also became the second batsman after AB de Villiers to score 350-plus runs in an ODI bilateral series on the South African soil. Praising the skipper, former West Indian skipper and legend Alvin Kallicharan said, “Kohli seems to have some of those qualities. He is a successful captain. As a batsman, he is a phenomenon. Always hungry. His consistency is tremendous.” Kallicharan captained the West Indies after Clive Lloyd jumped ship to join Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket. “Kohli now has brought a new brand of captaincy (He’s) somebody who says ‘I will play with five batsmen or five bowlers’ and sticks to that. Virat Kohli is not orthodox,” he added.

India is currently leading the ongoing bilateral series 3-1 and will be playing their fifth one day match on February 13.