Virat Kohli bids ‘brother’ AB de Villiers goodbye with a message suiting the legend

AB de Villiers has quit international cricket. Netizens are still coming to terms with his retirement. Just like many of his fans, Virat Kohli too is recuperating from the shock, but has something to say about AB, one of his closest buddies. Though they’re from opposing teams, the duo shares a good camaraderie off the field.

Wish you all the best in everything that you do my brother. You’ve changed the way batting was seen in the time you’ve played international cricket. My best wishes to you and your family for this amazing journey ahead 😃👍 @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/uxtRAPl3zA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2018

With everyone pouring in their best wishes for the cricketer, Kohli too joined in. Calling AB his ‘brother’, Kohli wished de Villiers the best in everything he does. Speaking about his cricketing career, Kohli tweeted that AB ‘changed the way batting was seen.’

On May 24, the Proteas batsman shocked the world with his decision to retire from international cricket in a video that he shared on Twitter. The South African mentioned that he had run ‘out of gas’ and ‘the time is right’ to end his 14-year career.

Have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end. Today was yet another special partnership. Glad to finish on a winning note. #DDvRCB #IPL2018 @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/rY71VVbbAB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Kohli was recently diagnosed with an injured neck, resulting in the India skipper missing out a few county matches that he was looking forward to before starting off the tour of England. Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official said that Virat faced fatigue issues and this is a case of “workload management rather than injury management. But it isn't a case of slip disc. As of now, we will be monitoring his workload."