Virat Kohli 'blessed' to have crossed 10,000 runs in ODI cricket

It's celebration time for Virat Kohli! India is celebrating the completion of 10,000 runs in his One Day International career. Quite sure Kohli is just as happy but is definitely not carried away. He spoke to the BCCI about having crossed such a huge landmark, and says he never expected himself to get there!

“I feel really grateful, I feel really blessed. I never imagined I would get to this stage in my one-day career but it has happened and I am thankful to God. These things do not matter much but to understand that you have come this far in your career after playing for 10 years it something very special to me because I love the sport so much and you want to play it more and more and that for me is the most important thing. I am just happy that I have been able to play for this long and hopefully I have many more years to go," he said.

For him, this is also an important realisation as well as a reminder of the dream he began with. Representing India was what mattered most to Virat, and all of the recognition only came along.

“I never thought I could achieve this feat or I would get to this stage. I always thought that I wanted to play for India. I never thought that this day would arrive. It just tells me that if you stay focused on the process and stay focused on the right things then these things become irrelevant after a while,” he added.

He says he still feels that he is not entitled to anything. But we totally believe you have earned all of it, Virat! Keep making us proud.