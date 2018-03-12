Virat Kohli credits his win against South Africa to wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is the taking Indian cricket team to great heights. The captain extraordinaire led India to their maiden ODI series victory in South Africa this week. Besides the customary credit every captain gives his ‘boys’, Kohli also thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for the win. He mentioned the Bollywood superstar at the post-match presentation ceremony as being a pillar of strength during tough times. Kohli told PTI, "People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling.”

So proud of the whole unit. 🙏👍 What a series win. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C2lgzmak7k — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2018

Anushka too was all praise for her husband and posted a photo of Virat as he scored a century. Later as India won the match, she shared a screen grab of her television screen with applause emoticons.

Kohli scored a smashing 558 runs in 5-1 series victory against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The Indian captain also added that his form has been Bradman like in ODIs and he wants to make the best of his international career now. "I have got eight or nine years left in my career and I want to make the most of every day. It's a blessing that I am healthy and getting to captain my country," he said.

The skipper scored an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls in India's eight-wicket win in the final match. Asserting the fact that he was in right frame of mind on Friday, Kohli added, "It was a day where I felt really good. Last game, I was not in the right kind of mindset. This is a beautiful place to bat under lights. That's the idea behind bowling first. I like setting up for the short ball. It was a blessing in disguise, and they kept bowling short. I think the pitch got better to bat on under lights."

Kohli also termed the current tour as a roller-coaster ride and said, “It has been a roller-coaster till now. They have shown great character - especially the two young spinners. Shikhar (Dhawan) at the top, Rohit. The way the series went augurs well for us. We are looking forward to the T20s. The tour is not over yet.”

Virat too has appreciated Anushka’s work and took to his Twitter handle to express his excitement about the release of Anushka’s upcoming horror film Pari.

Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait 😃❤ @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailerhttps://t.co/6zbPAbzlFD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2018

On the playing front, India has very little time to celebrate their ODI series victory as the first of the three T20s is slated to take place on Sunday in Johannesburg.