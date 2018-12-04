Virat Kohli dancing down the track is pure eargasm!

Virat Kohli is King Kohli, and as a king, he’s sure to have attended a few parties and parties mean dancing. A lot of dancing. We’ll be the first ones to admit that King Kohli is sporting enough to dance, though he could do with a few pointers (you reading this, Anushka?). But, at the end of the day, Virat is a man who is best on the field and it is that dance that we love to see.

A video shared by Cricket.com.au shows Virat dancing down the tracks as he takes on the bowlers. Thankfully, this is a practice session and the boys are playing with the nets propped up – coz there’s no telling where those balls will land. That right there, people, is pure eargasm. As noted by many in the comments section, Kohli looked like he can hold his own in Australia and he’s really hungry for some runs. In the video, Kohli can be seen hitting the ball with the middle of his bat *all the time*! In fact, the only ones that didn’t hit the middle are the ones he left.

Word of advice: Get your headphones on when you watch this video.

India skipper Virat Kohli in the Adelaide Oval nets today (watch with the sound on).@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OnhH5i7xkP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2018

The first Test between India and Australia starts on December 6 in Adelaide. India will have to ponder over who takes up the opener’s slot in the upcoming game after newbie Prithvi Shaw injured himself during the warm-up matches. Besides KL Rahul, India will have to choose between Murali Vijay and Mayank Agarwal.