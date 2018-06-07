Virat Kohli drops a BIG HINT in Ajinkya Rahane’s birthday tweet

The madness of T20 is over with the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL), and now it’s time for Team India’s tour to England. The team for the same has been announced. Surprisingly, it excludes the man who has been a star in overseas series for India, Ajinkya Rahane. But looks like he may make it to the team. And the hint for the same has been dropped by none other than skipper Virat Kohli.

It so happened that Rahane celebrated his 30th birthday. And amongst the many tweets, one stood out, that of Virat Kohli. There was a special message in it. Or are we reading too much into it? Find out yourself.

The overseas season is about to start and here's wishing one of the finest we've got, @ajinkyarahane88, a very Happy Birthday Jinx. 😊 Keep playing those crucial knocks! 💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 6, 2018

So is he in or is he not? We will have to find out. The upcoming series is set to start from July 3.

Talking about Ajinkya, the batsman performed decently in the matches of IPL 2018. Also, Ajinkya has a phenomenal record when it comes to overseas performances on the pitch. Wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is the best amongst the current lo, when it comes to performing outside India.

Before the England tour, Ajinkya Rahane is all set to lead the team in a one-off test. It will be Bengaluru against Test debutants Afghanistan, starting June 4.

The Virat Kohli led Team India will be touring England for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three Twenty 20 Internationals (T20Is) and five-match Test series.